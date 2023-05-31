2025 four-star OL receives Clemson offer

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson staff are sending out their first wave of offers for the 2025 class. One of the bunch is offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl.

The Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School standout announced the news on Twitter. “I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University,” Hasenhuetl said.

Hasenhuetl has 18 offers, including Auburn, Florida State, Ole Miss and more. The Tigers now enter the competition for the four-star offensive lineman.