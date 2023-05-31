2025 QB announces Clemson offer

One of the nation’s top 2025 quarterbacks announced an offer from the Tigers on Wednesday.

Brentwood Academy (TN) four-star quarterback George MacIntyre announced an offer from Clemson on Wednesday afternoon.

According to 247Sports, MacIntyre is the No. 15 overall recruit and the No. 2 quarterback in the class of 2025. He will almost undoubtedly earn a fifth star at some point.

I am blessed and honored to have received an offer from Clemson! @CoachGRiley pic.twitter.com/rypsAsQdLQ — George MacIntyre (@GeorgeMacIntyr6) May 31, 2023

MacIntyre was one of the most impressive participants in the morning session of Dabo Swinney’s first summer camp of the year.