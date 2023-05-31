4-star DL, top-100 national recruit receives Clemson offer

Recruiting

By May 31, 2023 11:00 pm

By |

A highly touted defensive lineman from Alabama picked up an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

Parker (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star Jourdin Crawford reported the offer via social media Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-1, 280-pounder is a top-100 national prospect in the 2025 class per both Rivals (No. 61 overall) and ESPN (No. 79).

Crawford visited Clemson in early April for the program’s underclassmen day.

The Tigers also offered Crawford’s Parker High teammate, five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord, on Wednesday.

–Photo courtesy of Jourdin Crawford on Twitter (@Jourdin07)

