5-star, No. 1-ranked prospect reports Clemson offer

A big-time, five-star defensive lineman in the 2025 class from the Peach State picked up an offer from Clemson on Wednesday.

Savannah (Ga.) Christian Prep’s Elijah Griffin reported the offer via social media Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class regardless of position, according to the 247Sports Composite and Rivals.

–Photo courtesy of Elijah Griffin on Twitter (@ElijahGriffin95)