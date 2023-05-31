96 days away from football kickoff

Continuing our countdown for the 2023 football season, we look at No. 96, an underappreciated number in the Clemson program. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4.

The Past No. 96

Dawson Zimmerman played for the Tigers from 2008-11. The Peach State native’s best season was 2010, when he averaged a career best 42.7 yards per punt. He was one of 10 semifinalists for the 2010 Ray Guy Award, given out annually to college football’s best punter.

His career average of 41.1 yards per punt remains sixth among Clemson punters with more than 100 attempts.

The Current No. 96

As of May 31, no player on the 2023 Clemson football team owns the No. 96.