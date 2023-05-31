Brownell discusses Hunter Tyson's draft process

Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell spoke to media at the Greenvile Prowl & Growl Tuesday. One of the main things he discussed was Hunter Tyson’s draft stock and how he’s doing as he goes through the process.

With the draft just three weeks away, Tyson’s stock has been rising as he works out with a multitude of teams. Brownell mentioned this as he spoke to reporters.

“He’s doing very well. I know he’s had a bunch of workouts with all kinds of teams,” Brownell said. “Like PJ (Hall), made it to the combine and I thought he had one really good day for sure. I’m excited for him, I’m anxious.”

Tyson earned first-team All-ACC honors in his final year as a Tiger while averaging 15.3 points and 9.6 rebounds on the year. While not a highly touted prospect coming into the draft, there’s still hope he will be selected.

“We’ve talked to a lot of teams about him,” Brownell said. “They love his work ethic, they love his shooting. They love his size, but there’s only about 58 picks this year. It’s going to be hard, but I would not be surprised if he gets one because I know he’s done well in front of a lot of different teams.”

The 2023 NBA draft takes place June 22, and Tyson will find out if he hears his name called that night. Even if he goes undrafted, the interest Brownell detailed figures to at least secure him a spot as an undrafted signee.