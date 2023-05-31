Brownell discusses transfer additions, outlook for 2023

The Clemson basketball staff was hard at work in the transfer portal in 2023. Head coach Brad Brownell’s staff brought in four transfers, including Syracuse standout Joseph Girard III. Girard averaged 16.4 points as a senior for the Orange.

The return of PJ Hall doesn’t hurt either as the Tigers build their team. Brownell discussed his feelings about the 2023 roster Tuesday at the Greenville Prowl & Growl, very optimistic about the additions they’ve made.

“I’m really excited about our team,” Brownell said. “I think we’ve added some good pieces in the transfer portal. Obviously having guys like PJ Hall and Chase Hunter back are two high level players. Got some younger guys that gained valuable experience last year so I think we have a chance to have a really good team.’

Girard wasn’t the only large addition in the portal. Jack Clark averaged 9 points and 6.9 rebounds for NC State, another player from the ACC. Jake Heidbreder was a standout shooter for Air Force, averaging 15.1 points on 48.8/39.9/86.7% splits in 2022. Brownell is confident in the team he’s built and feels like the program’s growth makes this possible.

“People saw we had a good team last year and see that we have a bunch of guys coming back, so the chance to play on a team that looks like it has a chance to do well and make an NCAA tournament and advance, I think is very important to a lot of guys,” Brownell said.