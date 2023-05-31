Swinney Camp Notebook: Day One, Morning Session

The Clemson Insider was on hand for session one of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp on Wednesday, May 31. Here are notes and observations from throughout the morning session.
- Perhaps the most impressive position on Wednesday was the quarterbacks, boasting 2025 four-star George MacIntyre and fellow 2025 recruit Gavin Owens, who is pictured.
- MacIntyre was perhaps the best player on the field today, making each and every throw with ease. Nearly every throw was precisely on the money, while maintaining a noticeable zip on the ball.
- Owens, who holds a handful of Division I offers at this point, was also impressive throwing the ball. His zip on the ball rivaled that of any other quarterback in the building and he rarely missed his spots. He is someone that offensive coordinator Garrett Riley has been in contact with and is definitely on the Tigers’ radar.
- Two impressive receivers stole the show as well: 2025 four-star Josiah Abdullah and 2025 receiver Marshall Pritchett.
- Abdullah looked the part of a Division I wide receiver, effortlessly making catches and breaking out of his routes with ease. Clemson has yet to extend an offer, per Swinney’s rules, but it would not be shocking if Abdullah was one of the first to receive one after showcasing his skills. Swinney did stop by and check out Abdullah for a handful of drills.
- Rabun Gap-Nacochee receiver Marshall Pritchett looked impressive on Wednesday, making numerous impressive plays. He also spent a lot of one-on-one time with numerous coaches throughout the day. He holds numerous Division I offers and is looking to put his name in contention for one from the Tigers.
- 2024 offensive lineman Jordan Weekes, also out of Rabun Gap-Nacochee, received a lot of one-on-one advice from multiple coaches. At 6-foot-8, 315 pounds, Weekes definitely looked the part physically, but seemed very raw.
- Perhaps the only more impressive physical specimen was offensive lineman Favour Edwin. He stands at 6-foot-7, 290 pounds, but has never played football. His length and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect, but is also extremely raw.