Clemson Baseball Regional: Get To Know The Teams

As Clemson prepares to host regional play this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, we provide a more in-depth analysis into each of the four teams playing in the Clemson Regional this weekend. Below we take a look into the top statistical leaders from each team:

#1-Seed Clemson Tigers Record: 43-17 (20-10, 3rd ACC) Home Record: 24-10 Head Coach: Erik Bakich (1st season at Clemson; 14th overall) 2023 NCAA Opponents: 16-8 Boston College (9-7, 1-3, 6-3, 4-1)

Charlotte (9-5)

Coastal Carolina (16-6, 13-6)

Duke (2-3, 14-9, 8-11)

Miami (FL) (11-5)

NC State (10-2, 9-7, 8-5)

North Carolina (14-7, 5-4, 3-1, 10-4)

South Carolina (5-2, 9-11, 1-7)

Wake Forest (3-8, 3-4, 5-6) ACC/SEC Opponents: 26-13 Boston College (9-7, 1-3, 6-3, 4-1)

Duke (2-3, 14-9, 8-11)

Florida State (1-5, 8-1, 6-2)

Georgia (8-1, 4-5)

Georgia Tech (3-4, 3-16, 14-5)

Louisville (6-3, 4-3, 7-3)

Miami (FL) (11-5)

North Carolina (14-7, 5-4, 3-1, 10-4)

NC State (10-2, 9-7, 8-5)

Notre Dame (4-10, 5-1, 6-4)

South Carolina (5-2, 9-11, 1-7)

Virginia Tech (15-4, 9-8, 9-6, 14-5)

Wake Forest (3-8, 3-4, 5-6) Statistical Leaders: Batting Average: .386 (#10 Cam Cannarella – FR) RBI: 63 (#31 Caden Grice – JR) Doubles: 17 (#17 Billy Amick – SO) Home Runs: 16 (#31 Caden Grice – JR) Walks: 44 (#16 Will Taylor – SO) Stolen Bases: 25 (#4 Benjamin Blackwell – *SR) ERA: 1.35 (#48 Rob Hughes – *JR) Appearances: 24 (#15 Reed Garris – SO) Wins: 8 (#31 Caden Grice – JR) Saves: 5 (#21 Ryan Ammons – *JR) Innings: 79.2 (#56 Austin Gordon – SO) Strikeouts: 91 (#31 Caden Grice – JR)

#2-Seed Tennessee Volunteers Record: 38-19 (16-14, T-7th SEC) Road/Neutral Record: Road: 4-12/Neutral: 1-2 Head Coach: Tony Vitello (6th season at Tennessee; 6th overall) 2023 NCAA Opponents: 13-12 Arizona (1-3)

Arkansas (2-5, 3-6, 2-7)

Boston College (6-7)

Florida (1-6, 3-9, 14-2)

Kentucky (10-6, 10-7, 0-10)

Lipscomb (10-0)

LSU (2-5, 4-6, 14-7)

South Carolina (5-0, 1-6, 12-1)

Texas A&M (10-4, 8-7, 9-6, 0-3)

Vanderbilt (4-3, 17-1, 10-5) Clemson Opponents: 3-4 Boston College (6-7)

Georgia (12-3, 1-3, 4-9)

South Carolina (5-0, 1-6, 12-1) ACC/SEC Opponents: 16-16 Boston College (6-7)

Arkansas (2-5, 3-6, 2-7)

Florida (1-6, 3-9, 14-2)

Georgia (12-3, 1-3, 4-9)

Kentucky (10-6, 10-7, 0-10)

LSU (2-5, 4-6, 14-7)

Mississippi State (8-7, 12-8, 13-2)

Missouri (1-9, 4-7, 1-7)

South Carolina (5-0, 1-6, 12-1)

Texas A&M (10-4, 8-7, 9-6, 0-3)

Vanderbilt (4-3, 17-1, 10-5) Statistical Leaders: Batting Average: .343 (#17 Jared Dickey – *SO) RBI: 50 (#44 Zane Denton – SR) Doubles: 18 (#2 Maui Ahuna – JR) Home Runs: 17 (#10 Griffin Merritt – GR) Walks: 46 (#1 Christian Moore – SO) Stolen Bases: 15 (#1 Christian Moore – SO) ERA: 0.98 (#33 AJ Russell – FR) Appearances: 30 (#35 Kirby Connell – SR) Wins: 7 (#32 Drew Beam – SO) Saves: 2 (#19 Seth Halvorsen – *JR) Innings: 73.2 (#11 Chase Dollander – JR) Strikeouts: 107 (#11 Chase Dollander – JR)

#3-Seed Charlotte 49ers Record: 34-26 (17-12, 3rd C-USA) Road/Neutral Record: Road: 10-13/Neutral: 5-1 Head Coach: Robert Woodard (4th season at Charlotte, 4th overall 2023 NCAA Opponents: 9-10 Army (6-7, 10-11, 11-2)

Ball State (1-2, 9-4, 9-5, 19-5)

Clemson (5-9)

Coastal Carolina (7-3)

Dallas Baptist (2-6, 2-4, 8-1, 5-2)

East Carolina (2-6)

North Carolina (3-16, 3-5)

South Carolina (6-2, 11-9)

UNC Wilmington (9-11) Clemson Opponents: 4-6 Coastal Carolina (7-3)

North Carolina (3-16, 3-5)

South Carolina (6-2, 11-9)

Virginia Tech (11-13, 3-6, 4-12)

Winthrop (4-3, 2-5) ACC/SEC Opponents: 2-6 Clemson (5-9)

North Carolina (3-16, 3-5)

Virginia Tech (11-13, 3-6, 4-12)

South Carolina (6-2, 11-9) Statistical Leaders: Batting Average: .352 (#1 Cam Fisher – SO) RBI: 64 (#1 Cam Fisher – SO) Doubles: 15 (#19 Brandon Stahlman – JR) Home Runs: 30 (#1 Cam Fisher – SO) Walks: 61 (#1 Cam Fisher – SO) Stolen Bases: 9 (#8 Blake Jackson – SO) ERA: 3.89 (#43 Hale Sims – SR) Appearances: 26 (#55 Doyne Evans – JR) Wins: 7 (#29 Paxton Thompson – JR) Saves: 6 (#34 Evan Michelson – JR) Innings: 97.1 (#51 Wyatt Hudepohl – JR) Strikeouts: 118 (#51 Wyatt Hudepohl – JR)

#4-Seed Lipscomb Bisons Record: 36-24 (23-7, 1st Atlantic Sun) Road/Neutral Record: Road: 14-15/Neutral: 4-2 Head Coach: Jeff Forehand (17th season at UNCG, 17th overall) 2023 NCAA Opponents: 1-5 Arkansas (8-6)

Auburn (3-7, 11-12, 3-4)

Tennessee (0-10)

Vanderbilt (1-11) Clemson Opponents: 6-2 Notre Dame (5-4, 4-8, 4-2)

Georgia Tech (5-10)

Kennesaw State (2-1, 8-3, 4-3)

Louisville (12-7) ACC/SEC Opponents: 4-10 Georgia Tech (5-10)

Louisville (12-7)

Notre Dame (5-4, 4-8, 4-2)

Arkansas (8-6)

Auburn (3-7, 11-12, 3-4)

Mississippi State (2-8, 3-4, 4-12)

Tennessee (0-10)

Vanderbilt (1-11) Statistical Leaders: Batting Average: .311 (#30 Trace Willhoite – SO) RBI: 62 (#30 Trace Willhoite – SO) Doubles: 17 (#8 Caleb Ketchup – *SO, #30 Trace Willhoite – SO) Home Runs: 21 (#21 Alex Vergara – JR, #22 Austin Kelly – *SO) Walks: 54 (#5 Jake Berg – JR) Stolen Bases: 30 (#8 Caleb Ketchup – *SO) ERA: 1.54 (#43 Hayden Frank – SO) Appearances: 24 (#43 Hayden Frank – SO) Wins: 8 (#29 Logan Van Treeck – JR) Saves: 4 (#43 Hayden Frank – SO) Innings: 86.1 (#38 Braydon Tucker – GR) Strikeouts: 101 (#29 Logan Van Treeck – JR)

