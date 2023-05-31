Clemson Baseball Regional: Get To Know The Teams

As Clemson prepares to host regional play this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, we provide a more in-depth analysis into each of the four teams playing in the Clemson Regional this weekend. Below we take a look into the top statistical leaders from each team:
|#1-Seed Clemson Tigers
|Record:
|43-17 (20-10, 3rd ACC)
|Home Record:
|24-10
|Head Coach:
|Erik Bakich (1st season at Clemson; 14th overall)
|2023 NCAA Opponents: 16-8
|Boston College (9-7, 1-3, 6-3, 4-1)
Charlotte (9-5)
Coastal Carolina (16-6, 13-6)
Duke (2-3, 14-9, 8-11)
Miami (FL) (11-5)
NC State (10-2, 9-7, 8-5)
North Carolina (14-7, 5-4, 3-1, 10-4)
South Carolina (5-2, 9-11, 1-7)
Wake Forest (3-8, 3-4, 5-6)
|ACC/SEC Opponents: 26-13
|Boston College (9-7, 1-3, 6-3, 4-1)
Duke (2-3, 14-9, 8-11)
Florida State (1-5, 8-1, 6-2)
Georgia (8-1, 4-5)
Georgia Tech (3-4, 3-16, 14-5)
Louisville (6-3, 4-3, 7-3)
Miami (FL) (11-5)
North Carolina (14-7, 5-4, 3-1, 10-4)
NC State (10-2, 9-7, 8-5)
Notre Dame (4-10, 5-1, 6-4)
South Carolina (5-2, 9-11, 1-7)
Virginia Tech (15-4, 9-8, 9-6, 14-5)
Wake Forest (3-8, 3-4, 5-6)
|Statistical Leaders:
|Batting Average:
|.386 (#10 Cam Cannarella – FR)
|RBI:
|63 (#31 Caden Grice – JR)
|Doubles:
|17 (#17 Billy Amick – SO)
|Home Runs:
|16 (#31 Caden Grice – JR)
|Walks:
|44 (#16 Will Taylor – SO)
|Stolen Bases:
|25 (#4 Benjamin Blackwell – *SR)
|ERA:
|1.35 (#48 Rob Hughes – *JR)
|Appearances:
|24 (#15 Reed Garris – SO)
|Wins:
|8 (#31 Caden Grice – JR)
|Saves:
|5 (#21 Ryan Ammons – *JR)
|Innings:
|79.2 (#56 Austin Gordon – SO)
|Strikeouts:
|91 (#31 Caden Grice – JR)
|#2-Seed Tennessee Volunteers
|Record:
|38-19 (16-14, T-7th SEC)
|Road/Neutral Record:
|Road: 4-12/Neutral: 1-2
|Head Coach:
|Tony Vitello (6th season at Tennessee; 6th overall)
|2023 NCAA Opponents: 13-12
|Arizona (1-3)
Arkansas (2-5, 3-6, 2-7)
Boston College (6-7)
Florida (1-6, 3-9, 14-2)
Kentucky (10-6, 10-7, 0-10)
Lipscomb (10-0)
LSU (2-5, 4-6, 14-7)
South Carolina (5-0, 1-6, 12-1)
Texas A&M (10-4, 8-7, 9-6, 0-3)
Vanderbilt (4-3, 17-1, 10-5)
|Clemson Opponents: 3-4
|Boston College (6-7)
Georgia (12-3, 1-3, 4-9)
South Carolina (5-0, 1-6, 12-1)
|ACC/SEC Opponents: 16-16
|Boston College (6-7)
Arkansas (2-5, 3-6, 2-7)
Florida (1-6, 3-9, 14-2)
Georgia (12-3, 1-3, 4-9)
Kentucky (10-6, 10-7, 0-10)
LSU (2-5, 4-6, 14-7)
Mississippi State (8-7, 12-8, 13-2)
Missouri (1-9, 4-7, 1-7)
South Carolina (5-0, 1-6, 12-1)
Texas A&M (10-4, 8-7, 9-6, 0-3)
Vanderbilt (4-3, 17-1, 10-5)
|Statistical Leaders:
|Batting Average:
|.343 (#17 Jared Dickey – *SO)
|RBI:
|50 (#44 Zane Denton – SR)
|Doubles:
|18 (#2 Maui Ahuna – JR)
|Home Runs:
|17 (#10 Griffin Merritt – GR)
|Walks:
|46 (#1 Christian Moore – SO)
|Stolen Bases:
|15 (#1 Christian Moore – SO)
|ERA:
|0.98 (#33 AJ Russell – FR)
|Appearances:
|30 (#35 Kirby Connell – SR)
|Wins:
|7 (#32 Drew Beam – SO)
|Saves:
|2 (#19 Seth Halvorsen – *JR)
|Innings:
|73.2 (#11 Chase Dollander – JR)
|Strikeouts:
|107 (#11 Chase Dollander – JR)
|#3-Seed Charlotte 49ers
|Record:
|34-26 (17-12, 3rd C-USA)
|Road/Neutral Record:
|Road: 10-13/Neutral: 5-1
|Head Coach:
|Robert Woodard (4th season at Charlotte, 4th overall
|2023 NCAA Opponents: 9-10
|Army (6-7, 10-11, 11-2)
Ball State (1-2, 9-4, 9-5, 19-5)
Clemson (5-9)
Coastal Carolina (7-3)
Dallas Baptist (2-6, 2-4, 8-1, 5-2)
East Carolina (2-6)
North Carolina (3-16, 3-5)
South Carolina (6-2, 11-9)
UNC Wilmington (9-11)
|Clemson Opponents: 4-6
|Coastal Carolina (7-3)
North Carolina (3-16, 3-5)
South Carolina (6-2, 11-9)
Virginia Tech (11-13, 3-6, 4-12)
Winthrop (4-3, 2-5)
|ACC/SEC Opponents: 2-6
|Clemson (5-9)
North Carolina (3-16, 3-5)
Virginia Tech (11-13, 3-6, 4-12)
South Carolina (6-2, 11-9)
|Statistical Leaders:
|Batting Average:
|.352 (#1 Cam Fisher – SO)
|RBI:
|64 (#1 Cam Fisher – SO)
|Doubles:
|15 (#19 Brandon Stahlman – JR)
|Home Runs:
|30 (#1 Cam Fisher – SO)
|Walks:
|61 (#1 Cam Fisher – SO)
|Stolen Bases:
|9 (#8 Blake Jackson – SO)
|ERA:
|3.89 (#43 Hale Sims – SR)
|Appearances:
|26 (#55 Doyne Evans – JR)
|Wins:
|7 (#29 Paxton Thompson – JR)
|Saves:
|6 (#34 Evan Michelson – JR)
|Innings:
|97.1 (#51 Wyatt Hudepohl – JR)
|Strikeouts:
|118 (#51 Wyatt Hudepohl – JR)
|#4-Seed Lipscomb Bisons
|Record:
|36-24 (23-7, 1st Atlantic Sun)
|Road/Neutral Record:
|Road: 14-15/Neutral: 4-2
|Head Coach:
|Jeff Forehand (17th season at UNCG, 17th overall)
|2023 NCAA Opponents: 1-5
|Arkansas (8-6)
Auburn (3-7, 11-12, 3-4)
Tennessee (0-10)
Vanderbilt (1-11)
|Clemson Opponents: 6-2
|Notre Dame (5-4, 4-8, 4-2)
Georgia Tech (5-10)
Kennesaw State (2-1, 8-3, 4-3)
Louisville (12-7)
|ACC/SEC Opponents: 4-10
|Georgia Tech (5-10)
Louisville (12-7)
Notre Dame (5-4, 4-8, 4-2)
Arkansas (8-6)
Auburn (3-7, 11-12, 3-4)
Mississippi State (2-8, 3-4, 4-12)
Tennessee (0-10)
Vanderbilt (1-11)
|Statistical Leaders:
|Batting Average:
|.311 (#30 Trace Willhoite – SO)
|RBI:
|62 (#30 Trace Willhoite – SO)
|Doubles:
|17 (#8 Caleb Ketchup – *SO, #30 Trace Willhoite – SO)
|Home Runs:
|21 (#21 Alex Vergara – JR, #22 Austin Kelly – *SO)
|Walks:
|54 (#5 Jake Berg – JR)
|Stolen Bases:
|30 (#8 Caleb Ketchup – *SO)
|ERA:
|1.54 (#43 Hayden Frank – SO)
|Appearances:
|24 (#43 Hayden Frank – SO)
|Wins:
|8 (#29 Logan Van Treeck – JR)
|Saves:
|4 (#43 Hayden Frank – SO)
|Innings:
|86.1 (#38 Braydon Tucker – GR)
|Strikeouts:
|101 (#29 Logan Van Treeck – JR)
