Clemson well represented in this ranking of NFL’s top interior defenders

Clemson is well represented among the NFL’s best along the interior defensive line.

Pro Football Focus this week published its list of the NFL’s top interior defenders, ranking the top 32 in the league ahead of the 2023 season.

A quartet of former Tigers made the list, with three of those Clemson pros cracking the top 10.

Dexter Lawrence leads the way, with PFF ranking the New York Giants stalwart as the No. 3 interior defender.

The Giants recently made Lawrence the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the league, giving him a four-year, $90 million contract extension that includes $60 million guaranteed.

The 25-year-old and 2019 first-round pick was a Pro Bowler and All-Pro last season in his fourth NFL campaign, when he posted career highs with 7.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, 68 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

“Lawrence experienced a breakout 2022 season, earning a career-best 91.6 PFF grade,” PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote. “And at just 25 years old, he still has room to grow and could threaten (Aaron) Donald and (Chris) Jones with another big season. Including the playoffs, he produced 70 pressures on 577 pass-rushing snaps, proving to be a disruptive force for opposing offenses all year long.”

Former Clemson standouts Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins and D.J. Reader of the Cincinnati Bengals are both among the top 10 in PFF’s interior defender rankings as well, coming in consecutively at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

Last season – Wilkins’ fourth with the Miami Dolphins after being selected by the franchise in the first round (13th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft – he tallied career-highs in total tackles (98), tackles for loss (16), passes defensed (6) and forced fumbles (2) to go with seven quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks, one shy of the 4.5 sacks he posted in 2021.

“Wilkins established himself as a top-10 interior defender in his fourth NFL season,” McGuinness wrote. “PFF run-defense grades of 80.8 in 2021 and 78.9 in 2022 ranked him among the top four players at the position. Although stronger as a run defender, he has also produced 70.0-plus PFF pass-rushing grades in each of the past two seasons.”

A fifth-round pick of the Houston Texans (166th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, Reader is entering his fourth season with the Bengals. Since signing with the Bengals before the 2020 campaign, the 6-foot-3, 350-pounder has posted 89 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, 13 quarterback hits, six passes defended, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 30 total games.

“Reader plays a vital role in Lou Anarumo’s defense, highlighted by his 85.2 PFF grade in 2022,” McGuinness wrote. “As a run defender, he has earned grades of 69.0 or better since 2017. He produced a career-high 84.1 PFF pass-rush grade in 2022, registering 32 pressures from 310 pass-rushing snaps.”

The fourth and final former Tiger to appear in PFF’s interior defender rankings is Grady Jarrett, with the longtime Atlanta Falcon checking in at No. 23.

The two-time Pro Bowler has played with the Falcons since being drafted by the franchise in 2015. In 127 career games, he has racked up 420 total tackles, 66 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks to go with 106 quarterback hits.

“It’s been three seasons since we saw Jarrett really dominate for a stretch, and with his being 30 years old now, it’s fair to wonder if his best days are behind him,” McGuinness wrote. “He was still good enough to make this list based on his play last year, though, registering seven sacks, 10 hits and 28 hurries from 487 pass-rushing snaps.”

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

