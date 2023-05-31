Four-star running back announces offer

Football

By May 31, 2023 4:05 pm

Clemson offered one of the most talented running backs in the country on Wednesday.

2025 four-star Liberty Christian Academy (VA) running back Gideon Davidson announced an offer from the Tigers on Wednesday.

According to 247Sports, Davidson is the No. 67 overall recruit and No. 3 running back in the class of 2025.

