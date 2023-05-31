Four-star running back announces offer

Clemson offered one of the most talented running backs in the country on Wednesday.
2025 four-star Liberty Christian Academy (VA) running back Gideon Davidson announced an offer from the Tigers on Wednesday.
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. Thank you Coach Swinney and Coach Spiller @LCABulldogsFB @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ @adamgorney @RivalsFriedman @ClemsonFB @ClemsonInsider @ClemsonTigerNet @clemson_bias @SorrellsJordan pic.twitter.com/hWi7UjZNOW
— Gideon Davidson (@DavidsonGideon) May 31, 2023
According to 247Sports, Davidson is the No. 67 overall recruit and No. 3 running back in the class of 2025.