Highly regarded edge target names Clemson among favorites

A highly regarded edge defender in the class of 2024 named Clemson among his favorites Wednesday.

Tucker (Ga.) High School four-star edge/outside linebacker Christopher (CJ) Jackson announced a top 10 featuring Clemson along with Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Oklahoma, Georgia and Colorado.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound rising senior is the No. 15 edge defender and No. 181 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Jackson visited Clemson in late January for the Tigers’ elite junior day. He received an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program last November.

–Photo courtesy of CJ Jackson on Twitter (@CJ_jackson21)