Nation's No. 1 prospect announces Clemson's first '25 offer

Clemson has extended an offer to the nation’s top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class.
Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) five-star offensive lineman David Sanders announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday.
It is the first reported 2025 Clemson offer.
Sanders is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports and lists 30-plus total offers.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound rising junior has traveled to Clemson multiple times in the past, including for the program’s underclassmen day in April.
Sanders had anticipated receiving an offer from Clemson eventually, and he told The Clemson Insider earlier this spring that an offer from the Tigers would certainly be a big deal for him.
“I think Clemson will offer me over the summer,” he said. “I’ve been hearing some good things from the coaches and everything like that. So getting an offer from Clemson would mean the world to me obviously because that was one of my favorite schools growing up, and just knowing what their program is about, that’s such a big accomplishment for me. Because if Clemson offers you, they’re not just offering you because they’re offering every guy in the country. They offer you because they truly like you as a player, a person and a student.
“You’ve got to be an all-around person to get an offer from Clemson, and that’s one of the things I love most about their program and the school in general. Dabo has always been that way and he’s continuing to stick to his morals and values as a coach. So if I get an offer from Clemson, I know that they’re strictly focused on me and not a hundred other left tackles that they’re trying to recruit. So when they come to offer, it’s a very big deal, and they’d definitely be on the top of my list for sure.”
Extremely honored and blessed to receive an Offer from The University of Clemson!!! @PDS_ChargersFB @ChadGrier_ @Jongoody76 @Coach__TA @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/56uHn9R7Uf
— David Sanders Jr. (@DavidLSandersJr) May 31, 2023
Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!