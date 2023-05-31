Nation's No. 1 prospect announces Clemson's first '25 offer

Clemson has extended an offer to the nation’s top-ranked prospect in the 2025 class.

Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.) five-star offensive lineman David Sanders announced the offer from the Tigers via social media Wednesday.

It is the first reported 2025 Clemson offer.

Sanders is ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports and lists 30-plus total offers.

The 6-foot-7, 260-pound rising junior has traveled to Clemson multiple times in the past, including for the program’s underclassmen day in April.

Sanders had anticipated receiving an offer from Clemson eventually, and he told The Clemson Insider earlier this spring that an offer from the Tigers would certainly be a big deal for him.

“I think Clemson will offer me over the summer,” he said. “I’ve been hearing some good things from the coaches and everything like that. So getting an offer from Clemson would mean the world to me obviously because that was one of my favorite schools growing up, and just knowing what their program is about, that’s such a big accomplishment for me. Because if Clemson offers you, they’re not just offering you because they’re offering every guy in the country. They offer you because they truly like you as a player, a person and a student.

“You’ve got to be an all-around person to get an offer from Clemson, and that’s one of the things I love most about their program and the school in general. Dabo has always been that way and he’s continuing to stick to his morals and values as a coach. So if I get an offer from Clemson, I know that they’re strictly focused on me and not a hundred other left tackles that they’re trying to recruit. So when they come to offer, it’s a very big deal, and they’d definitely be on the top of my list for sure.”