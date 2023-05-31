Neff reflects on Bakich hiring, first season success

Clemson baseball head coach Erik Bakich is an ACC Champion in his first year leading the Tigers. With the regionals coming up, athletic director Graham Neff talked about the process leading up to Bakich’s hiring.

“Certainly he was a name on the radar for years. My job, you always want to be connected and have a pulse, particularly given his success that he achieved at Michigan and Maryland before that,” Neff said. “Obviously his ties to Clemson, being here and starting his coaching career and under Coach (Jack) Leggett at the time. So, it was on the radar.”

With just a single losing season since 2000, the Clemson baseball program had maintained its reputation and that played into the hiring process. Neff acknowledged this and how it dwindled down to the Bakich hiring.

“We view our job as a top-10 job, so certainly the brand, the tradition, the resources, the investment, facilities, it’s all part of it,” Neff said. “So, it was great to be able to attract what felt like was a high, high pool of candidates, and certainly we talked to a bunch and then ultimately zeroed in on Erik.”

Since Bakich took over, the program’s success has grown with the real test beginning this weekend in the regional that features Lipscomb, Charlotte and Tennessee. Regardless of what occurs this weekend, Bakich has exceeded expectations with results and as a representative, making Neff and the Tigers’ decision age like wine.

“Certainly has exceeded expectations competitively, but I would maybe say it this way – that from day one, it just felt like the foundation and the culture, the program that he was instilling, you had growing confidence that those results would come year one let alone for years to come,” Neff said. “So, we have seen it right away, which is really, really exciting, but have just felt that from day one – on the field, let alone the culture of the program and just ultimately how he’s connected within the community.”