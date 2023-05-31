Top-200 lineman announces offer

Football

May 31, 2023

Clemson offered one of the best interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025 on Wednesday.

Lipscomb Academy (TN) four-star lineman Chauncey Gooden announced an offer from the Tigers on Wednesday evening.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Gooden is the No. 159 overall recruit and No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025. He visited Clemson for the first time in late March.

