Top-60 recruit announces Clemson offer

Clemson handed out an offer to one of the best tight ends in the class of 2025 on Wednesday.
Washington (OK) four-star tight end Nate Roberts announced an offer from the Tigers after camping with the program on Wednesday.
Grateful to receive an offer from Clemson University! @coachkr10 @ClemsonFB @adamgorney @SWiltfong247 @AllenTrieu @ChadSimmons_ @WashingtonWarr5 @ParkerThune @Josh_Scoop @Bdrumm_Rivals #OKPreps pic.twitter.com/3cLPWRIVLN
— Nate Roberts (@nateroberts2025) June 1, 2023
According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end is ranked as the No. 55 overall recruit and the No. 3 tight end in the class of 2025.