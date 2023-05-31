Top-60 recruit announces Clemson offer

Clemson handed out an offer to one of the best tight ends in the class of 2025 on Wednesday.

Washington (OK) four-star tight end Nate Roberts announced an offer from the Tigers after camping with the program on Wednesday.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end is ranked as the No. 55 overall recruit and the No. 3 tight end in the class of 2025.