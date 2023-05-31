Top-60 recruit announces Clemson offer

Top-60 recruit announces Clemson offer

Football

Top-60 recruit announces Clemson offer

By May 31, 2023 10:41 pm

By |

Clemson handed out an offer to one of the best tight ends in the class of 2025 on Wednesday.

Washington (OK) four-star tight end Nate Roberts announced an offer from the Tigers after camping with the program on Wednesday.

According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end is ranked as the No. 55 overall recruit and the No. 3 tight end in the class of 2025.

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

45m

Clemson offered one of the best interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Lipscomb Academy (TN) four-star lineman Chauncey Gooden announced an offer from the Tigers on Wednesday (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home