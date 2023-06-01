2025 Peach State DL announces Clemson offer

A big defensive lineman from the Peach State announced an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

Class of 2025 prospect Walter Mathis Jr. of Calvary Day (Savannah, Ga.) reported the offer via Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound rising junior also owns power conference offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Duke.

Mathis had 48 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a sophomore last season, per MaxPreps.

