Continuing our countdown for the 2023 football season, we look at No. 95. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4.

The Past No. 95

James Edwards was a walk-on at Clemson from 2017-21. The two-time ACC Honor Roll selection played with his identical brother, Jacob, for the Tigers. Edwards played 25 career snaps over 15 games at Clemson.

The Current No. 95

As of June 1, no player on the 2023 Clemson football team owns the No. 95.