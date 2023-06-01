Big-time Sunshine State athlete announces Clemson offer

This big-time prospect from the Sunshine State announced an offer from Clemson on Thursday.

The Tigers have dispensed an offer to Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.) four-star athlete Dallas Golden.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder is the nation’s No. 10 athlete in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 171 overall prospect in the class regardless of position.

Golden played all over the field on both sides of the ball for Berkeley Prep as a sophomore in 2022. He rushed for 1,403 yards and 18 touchdowns on 191 carries, had 10 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown, and also posted 14 tackles and two pass breakups defensively.

The highly sought after recruit lists more than two dozen total offers.

–Photo courtesy of Dallas Golden on Twitter (@DallasGolden8)

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.