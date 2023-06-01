Camp Primer: Who will be in Clemson on Thursday

Clemson will host its second of two one-day camps on Thursday and a number of high school recruits will be in town.
Here is a list of some of the names who will be in Clemson to work alongside head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff.
Some of the headliners are 2025 four-star tight ends Ryan Ghea and Emaree Winston, who could both potentially be in line for a Clemson offer.
2024 OL Daniel Akinkunmi (holds eight Division I offers)
2024 RB Jimiyah Butler
2024 DB Elia Jeffry Ofosu
2024 DB Timi Oke
2024 TE Bryce Rothwell
2024 K Sergio Sanchez
2024 DL Lopez Sanusi
2024 LB/RB Isaac Ubaka
2025 QB Sawyer Anderson (three-star)
2025 LB Meshach Arthur
2025 TE Brock Feinberg
2025 TE Ryan Ghea (four-star)
2025 WR Koby Howard (four-star)
2025 QB Josh Moody
2025 QB Parker Murray
2025 QB Finley Polk
2025 OL/DL Evan Reinhart
2025 OL Shed Sarratt Jr.
2025 OL Cortez Smith (four-star)
2025 EDGE Jared Smith (four-star)
2025 ATH Devon St. Clair
2025 OL Judd Taylor
2025 QB Giacomo Troni
2025 IOL Mal Waldrep (holds 11 Division I offers)
2025 OT Kendall Walton
2025 TE Emaree Winston (four-star)
2026 QB CJ Britt
2026 QB Noah Grubbs (holds seven Division I offers)
2026 WR Nalin Scott (hold four Division I offers)
2027 OL Steven Hannon
2027 QB Colton Trennepohl
2028 DB Kayden Blackwell
2028 QB Pierson Degala
2028 DE Luke Nabors
This is not a complete list of recruits in Clemson for camp, but a compilation of names confirmed by The Clemson Insider.