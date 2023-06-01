Camp Primer: Who will be in Clemson on Thursday

Camp Primer: Who will be in Clemson on Thursday

Football

Camp Primer: Who will be in Clemson on Thursday

By June 1, 2023 7:49 am

By |

Clemson will host its second of two one-day camps on Thursday and a number of high school recruits will be in town.

Here is a list of some of the names who will be in Clemson to work alongside head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff.

Some of the headliners are 2025 four-star tight ends Ryan Ghea and Emaree Winston, who could both potentially be in line for a Clemson offer.

2024 OL Daniel Akinkunmi (holds eight Division I offers)

2024 RB Jimiyah Butler

2024 DB Elia Jeffry Ofosu

2024 DB Timi Oke

2024 TE Bryce Rothwell

2024 K Sergio Sanchez

2024 DL Lopez Sanusi

2024 LB/RB Isaac Ubaka

2025 QB Sawyer Anderson (three-star)

2025 LB Meshach Arthur

2025 TE Brock Feinberg

2025 TE Ryan Ghea (four-star)

2025 WR Koby Howard (four-star)

2025 QB Josh Moody

2025 QB Parker Murray

2025 QB Finley Polk

2025 OL/DL Evan Reinhart

2025 OL Shed Sarratt Jr.

2025 OL Cortez Smith (four-star)

2025 EDGE Jared Smith (four-star)

2025 ATH Devon St. Clair

2025 OL Judd Taylor

2025 QB Giacomo Troni

2025 IOL Mal Waldrep (holds 11 Division I offers)

2025 OT Kendall Walton

2025 TE Emaree Winston (four-star)

2026 QB CJ Britt

2026 QB Noah Grubbs (holds seven Division I offers)

2026 WR Nalin Scott (hold four Division I offers)

2027 OL Steven Hannon

2027 QB Colton Trennepohl

2028 DB Kayden Blackwell

2028 QB Pierson Degala

2028 DE Luke Nabors

This is not a complete list of recruits in Clemson for camp, but a compilation of names confirmed by The Clemson Insider.

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
12hr

Clemson handed out an offer to one of the best tight ends in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Washington (OK) four-star tight end Nate Roberts announced an offer from the Tigers after camping with the program on (…)

reply
12hr

Clemson offered one of the best interior offensive lineman in the class of 2025 on Wednesday. Lipscomb Academy (TN) four-star lineman Chauncey Gooden announced an offer from the Tigers on Wednesday (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home