Camp Primer: Who will be in Clemson on Thursday

Clemson will host its second of two one-day camps on Thursday and a number of high school recruits will be in town.

Here is a list of some of the names who will be in Clemson to work alongside head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff.

Some of the headliners are 2025 four-star tight ends Ryan Ghea and Emaree Winston, who could both potentially be in line for a Clemson offer.

2024 OL Daniel Akinkunmi (holds eight Division I offers)

2024 RB Jimiyah Butler

2024 DB Elia Jeffry Ofosu

2024 DB Timi Oke

2024 TE Bryce Rothwell

2024 K Sergio Sanchez

2024 DL Lopez Sanusi

2024 LB/RB Isaac Ubaka

2025 QB Sawyer Anderson (three-star)

2025 LB Meshach Arthur

2025 TE Brock Feinberg

2025 TE Ryan Ghea (four-star)

2025 WR Koby Howard (four-star)

2025 QB Josh Moody

2025 QB Parker Murray

2025 QB Finley Polk

2025 OL/DL Evan Reinhart

2025 OL Shed Sarratt Jr.

2025 OL Cortez Smith (four-star)

2025 EDGE Jared Smith (four-star)

2025 ATH Devon St. Clair

2025 OL Judd Taylor

2025 QB Giacomo Troni

2025 IOL Mal Waldrep (holds 11 Division I offers)

2025 OT Kendall Walton

2025 TE Emaree Winston (four-star)

2026 QB CJ Britt

2026 QB Noah Grubbs (holds seven Division I offers)

2026 WR Nalin Scott (hold four Division I offers)

2027 OL Steven Hannon

2027 QB Colton Trennepohl

2028 DB Kayden Blackwell

2028 QB Pierson Degala

2028 DE Luke Nabors

This is not a complete list of recruits in Clemson for camp, but a compilation of names confirmed by The Clemson Insider.