Clemson extends second QB offer

Another top quarterback prospect in the 2025 class has picked up an offer from Clemson.
Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) four-star Blake Hebert announced the offer Thursday night after camping with the Tigers on Thursday.
Hebert is the No 1 prospect in the state of Massachusetts, No. 11 quarterback nationally and No. 170 overall prospect in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder passed for 1,748 yards and 24 touchdowns with only one interception as a sophomore last season.
He becomes the second 2025 quarterback to receive a Clemson offer, joining Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) five-star quarterback George MacIntyre.
After an unbelievable day and conversation with Coach Swinney I am extremely excited to have received an offer to Clemson University @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @SorrellsJordan @CCRaider_FBall @M2_QBacademy @BxB_training371 #ALLIN #ETC pic.twitter.com/6c9C1T6dMn
— Blake Hebert (@BlakeHeberttt) June 1, 2023