Clemson extends second QB offer

Another top quarterback prospect in the 2025 class has picked up an offer from Clemson.

Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) four-star Blake Hebert announced the offer Thursday night after camping with the Tigers on Thursday.

Hebert is the No 1 prospect in the state of Massachusetts, No. 11 quarterback nationally and No. 170 overall prospect in the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder passed for 1,748 yards and 24 touchdowns with only one interception as a sophomore last season.

He becomes the second 2025 quarterback to receive a Clemson offer, joining Brentwood Academy (Tenn.) five-star quarterback George MacIntyre.