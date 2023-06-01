Foreign OL says Clemson offer would be 'special'

On Thursday, three-star NFL Academy (UK) offensive lineman Daniel Akinkunmi and a long list of teammates will make the trek to Clemson for Dabo Swinney’s Football Camp.

For many of NFL Academy’s players, their current trip is their first to America as they venture into the world of American football.

“A lot of guys on this tour haven’t been to the US and it’s their first time competing in summer camps,” Akinkunmi said. “The NFL Academy sets us up very well to succeed by giving us great coaches who know the game. We have a lot of great players coming.”

Akinkunmi has made one trip to America before this summer, when he racked up eight offers. Outside of his 10 listed offers, the 6-foot-4, 315-pound lineman has received varying levels of interest from a handful of programs, including the Tigers.

“Any offer is special, but an offer from Clemson would be special,” Akinkunmi said. “Clemson is an incredible university with a football program loaded with history and a lot of recent success.”

After their trip to Clemson, the NFL Academy players will travel to Mercer and Georgia State mega camps.