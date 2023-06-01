Neff: Clemson will keep doing what's best for Clemson

Graham Neff “couldn’t be more proud” of the Clemson softball program that, in its fourth-ever season this year, made a second straight super regional appearance and finished with a 49-12 overall record, the most wins in a single season in the program’s short infancy.

The Tigers’ athletic director can also sense the high level of enthusiasm around the Clemson baseball program, which is currently riding a 16-game winning streak, coming off its first ACC Tournament title since 2016 and hosting a regional this weekend for the first time since 2018.

Neff spoke about those two programs at the Greenville Prowl & Growl this week, while also touching on how Clemson is positioning itself within the industry and giving some overall thoughts on the ACC, which last week endorsed a new revenue distribution model that will reward teams for postseason success.

“Certainly just the excitement to be back in Kingsmore this (weekend) is present, coming off an ACC Championship and leading into regional this weekend,” Neff said. “Softball, holy cow, couldn’t be more proud of that program. Super regional heartbreak, but just the emphasis and the here-to-stay type mentality of that program.

“And just from an industry standpoint, things continue to be incredibly dynamic. College Football Playoff’s expanding, how are we continuing to position Clemson and scheduling and brand? It’s easy to think conference on that, and that’s important. Obviously the ACC board of directors and the presidents came out last week talking on ACC revenue changes and a changed success incentive there, which is important, something I know I’ve pushed for and have talked on. I was pleased to see that and how the ACC continues to position itself from a competitive standpoint. ACC just won men’s lacrosse this past weekend, so championships across the board throughout the ACC, it’s been a really successful year.”

Neff also mentioned a big question that he’s been getting from Tiger fans — “How are we continuing to position Clemson?” — and added that Clemson will continue to do what is best for Clemson moving forward.

“And I know there’s a lot of detail, a lot of information that everyone wants to dive in on,” Neff said. “And I’ll just continue to be consistent of we’re going to keep looking out and acting in the best interest of Clemson, and we’re going to have a great brand and do it the right way on the field and off in support of our university. But we’re being incredibly strategic about how we’re positioning Clemson. Folks want to know more, but that’s going to continue to be our calling card as far as how we go about the business.”

