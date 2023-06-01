No. 1 Palmetto State recruit announces offer

By June 1, 2023 6:21 pm

Clemson extended an offer to the No. 1 recruit in the state of South Carolina on Thursday.

Four-star Lake City (SC) defensive lineman Amare Adams announced an offer from the Tigers on Thursday evening.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Adams is the No. 92 overall recruit and the No. 6 defensive lineman in the class of 2025.

