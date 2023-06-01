No. 1 Palmetto State recruit announces offer

Clemson extended an offer to the No. 1 recruit in the state of South Carolina on Thursday.
Four-star Lake City (SC) defensive lineman Amare Adams announced an offer from the Tigers on Thursday evening.
After a Great Day I am EXTREMELY EXCITED about earning an Offer to Clemson University!!!🐅🐅🐅🏈🏈⚪️🟠@CoachEason1 @ClemsonFB @Coach_Stan3 @SFBruinFootball @SFBruinStrength @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/fSmoVYJ0i2
— Amare Adams (@AmareAdams7) June 1, 2023
According to the 247Sports Composite, Adams is the No. 92 overall recruit and the No. 6 defensive lineman in the class of 2025.