Swinney Camp Notebook: Day Two, Afternoon Session

The Clemson Insider was on hand for day two of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp on Thursday, June 1. Here are notes and observations from throughout the afternoon session.

Lake City (SC) defensive lineman Amare Adams, the top prospect in the Palmetto State, was in town for a visit. He’s a strong candidate to add an offer from the Tigers.

Anderson (SC) quarterback Cutter Woods looked sharp again during the afternoon session. Again, Swinney was around for a lot of Woods’ drills and held some conversation with the local product.

NFL Academy (UK) offensive lineman Daniel Akinkunmi once again showed out. He was one of the most impressive linemen left, alongside Alabama native Mal Waldrep. A few of his drills drew some impressed reaction from a handful of Clemson linemen.

Speaking of Waldrep, the 2025 offensive lineman announced an offer from Clemson shortly after camp. As a legacy recruit, this offer does not come as much of a surprise and Clemson is certainly one of the favorites in this recruitment process.

Fans should definitely expect a handful of offers to be announced in the coming hours. Some big names were in town and it would be a shock if a handful left without offers.

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.