Swinney Camp Notebook: Day Two, Morning Session

The Clemson Insider was on hand for day two of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp on Thursday, June 1. Here are notes and observations from throughout the morning session.
- 2025 four-star tight ends Emaree Winston and Ryan Ghea stole the show as far as position players go. They were a step above the rest of the tight ends in attendance.
- Winston looked smooth as a route-runner and extremely physical as a blocker. He showed great hands too and did not appear to drop a ball all morning, including winning two catching competitions conducted within his group of players.
- Ghea was probably the smoothest tight end in terms of route running and showcased solid hands throughout the day. He also showed promise as an effective blocker at the next level.
- Perhaps the most coveted recruit at day two of camp was 2025 four-star edge rusher Jared Smith, who 247Sports currently has as the No. 17 overall recruit in the class of 2025. He looked like the smoothest rusher on the field and showed a level of power unmatched by his peers at camp.
- 2025 legacy recruit Mal Waldrep worked with the offensive linemen and was receiving a lot of direct advice from a handful of coaches. Waldrep has been connected to Clemson for a long time, so it will be interesting to see if an offer materializes.
- NFL Academy (UK) offensive lineman Daniel Akinkunmi looked impressive. He showcased great movement and a lot of power throughout a plethora of drills.
- Garrett Riley was spoiled with quarterbacks Thursday. He was focused all day with the group and Dabo Swinney was in attendance for a multitude of throws, but two players stood out: 2025 quarterbacks Cutter Woods and Sawyer Anderson.
- Woods only holds one Power 5 offer from Wake Forest but his 6-foot-2 frame looked even larger on the field and he had plenty of throws on the money. Swinney was also very talkative with the local Woods throughout his impressive morning.
- Anderson is smaller at 6-foot and may have been the smallest of the grouping but he threw with the most firepower of the unit, making it easy to see why he has 25 Division 1 offers. A three-star nationally, Anderson looked the part and threw well above his size.
- 2025 four-star offensive lineman Cortez Smith was a standout in a very talented offensive line grouping. His power was evident but the real eye-catcher was his attention to detail and technique. It would be no surprise to see the Tigers offer him.
- 2025 four-star wide receiver Joshua Moore was also in attendance on Thursday morning, but did not participate in any drills.