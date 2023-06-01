Top-25 recruit announces Clemson offer

Clemson continued to extend offers to 2025 players on Thursday.
Grimsley (NC) four-star edge rusher Bryce Davis announced an offer from the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.
Excited and blessed to say I’ve received a D1 offer from Clemson University!!🟠🟣 @coachski_ @CoachEason1 @grimsleyfb @ClemsonFB @RivalsFriedman @ChadSimmons_ @DonCallahanIC @_DSturdivant @e43fitness @RecruitGrimsley pic.twitter.com/PoaV5Qbmzr
— Bryce Davis (@BryceDavis45) June 1, 2023
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound pass rusher is ranked as high as the No. 25 recruit and the No. 4 player at his position in the class of 2025, per 247Sports.