Top-25 recruit announces Clemson offer

Football

By June 1, 2023 3:02 pm

Clemson continued to extend offers to 2025 players on Thursday.

Grimsley (NC) four-star edge rusher Bryce Davis announced an offer from the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound pass rusher is ranked as high as the No. 25 recruit and the No. 4 player at his position in the class of 2025, per 247Sports.

