Top-70 Alabama recruit announces Clemson offer

Clemson extended their an offer to one of the best players in the state of Alabama on Thursday.
Four-star Saraland (AL) defensive lineman Antonio Coleman announced an offer from the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.
Extremely blessed to receive an 🅾️ffer from The University Of Clemson‼️🐾#agtg @tikelly17 @CoachLanier34 @WesleyGoodwin @JBrentHarrison @CoachEason1 @On3sports @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/1NpD997D5X
— Antonio Coleman (@AC9852) June 1, 2023
The 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive lineman is ranked as high as the No. 70 overall recruit and the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class of 2025.