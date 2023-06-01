Top-70 Alabama recruit announces Clemson offer

Football

June 1, 2023

Clemson extended their an offer to one of the best players in the state of Alabama on Thursday.

Four-star Saraland (AL) defensive lineman Antonio Coleman announced an offer from the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive lineman is ranked as high as the No. 70 overall recruit and the No. 7 defensive lineman in the class of 2025.

