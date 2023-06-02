2025 five-star OL announces Clemson offer

2025 five-star OL announces Clemson offer

Recruiting

2025 five-star OL announces Clemson offer

By June 2, 2023 6:42 pm

By |

Clemson football is going heavy on the offensive line in the first wave of offers for the 2025 class. After the first offer of the cycle was an offensive lineman, we now have the sixth offer at the position of the 26 total.

Five-star offensive lineman Josh Petty announced on Twitter that he has received an offer from Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Petty, a Georgia native, currently holds 23 Division-1 offers. Petty is the sixth player from the Peach State to receive a an offer from Clemson.

-Photo courtesy of Josh Petty on Twitter (@J_petty77)

, , , Football, Recruiting

More TCI

Latest

reply
4hr

Clemson bounced back once again. Trailing for the first time all game, Clemson struck back quickly in the fifth inning. Cam Cannarella fought over several pitches before hitting a leadoff single. Cooper Ingle (…)

reply
5hr

After Lipscomb tied the game with a run in the top of the third the Tigers bounced back quickly. In the bottom of the third, Lipscomb helped the Tigers get things going as Will Taylor and Caden Grice were (…)

reply
5hr

Clemson took the lead early against Lipscomb to open the Clemson regional. In the bottom of the first, Cooper Ingle started things off with a one-out single through the left side. After a strikeout, Caden (…)

11hr

While a regional takes center stage in Clemson this weekend, the football program will host a plethora of top recruiting targets for an important recruiting weekend. A slew of four-star and five-star (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home