2025 five-star OL announces Clemson offer

Clemson football is going heavy on the offensive line in the first wave of offers for the 2025 class. After the first offer of the cycle was an offensive lineman, we now have the sixth offer at the position of the 26 total.

Five-star offensive lineman Josh Petty announced on Twitter that he has received an offer from Dabo Swinney and the Tigers.

Petty, a Georgia native, currently holds 23 Division-1 offers. Petty is the sixth player from the Peach State to receive a an offer from Clemson.

-Photo courtesy of Josh Petty on Twitter (@J_petty77)