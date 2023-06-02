Grice discusses two-out excellence, Saturday matchup

The NCAA Baseball Championship began Friday and Clemson took down the Lipscomb Bisons in their first regional contest 12-5. Playing in front of a home crowd at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, the Tigers had two outs in the bottom of the first inning with one on.

None other than Caden Grice took the plate and delivered a two-run homer to get the scoring started for Clemson. Grice detailed how the Tigers have been so efficient with two outs.

“It all comes back to our training and what we’ve been preparing for since Day 1 in the fall when this new coaching staff came in and just really buying into the idea of never out of the fight,” Grice said. “We have a 1-9 punch and we’re squared away from all sides. It’s really freeing to hit in our lineup like that so I think that’s a really big key for us.”

In the last eight games, the Tigers have four two-out, two-run homers in the first inning. This is no coincidence at this point in the year. Head coach Erik Bakich’s team continues to battle and it’s turning into results every time they take the field. When the statistic was mentioned, Grice had a big smile on his face in the moment.

“I didn’t know that. Shoutout to everybody getting on base and DKS for bringing out a good atmosphere today,” Grice said

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Clemson will either face Tennessee or Charlotte in their second regional game. While the preparation has already begun, Grice is living in the moment and not worried about the matchup.

“Maybe come back and watch a few innings. Just put some food in my body, drink some water, stay hydrated and whoever we play, come out tomorrow ready to compete,” Grice said.