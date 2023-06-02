Here’s who's in Clemson this weekend

While a regional takes center stage in Clemson this weekend, the football program will host a plethora of top recruiting targets for an important recruiting weekend.
A slew of four-star and five-star recruits headline the list of players in town. The Clemson Insider can confirm that a total of more than two dozen recruits will be in town beginning on Friday.
- Four-star TE Christian Bentancur (committed)
- Five-star S KJ Bolden
- Four-star DT Hevin Brown-Shuler (committed)
- Five-star LB Sammy Brown
- Five-star WR Cam Coleman
- Four-star S Noah Dixon (committed)
- Four-star RB David Eziomume (committed)
- Four-star CB Tavoy Feagin (committed)
- Four-star CB Corian Gipson
- Three-star CB Ashton Hampton
- K Nolan Hauser (committed)
- Five-star DE Eddrick Houston
- Four-star S Ricardo Jones
- Five-star S Mike Matthews
- Four-star DE Darien Mayo
- Four-star WR TJ Moore
- Three-star OT Ronan O’Connell
- Four-star OT Casey Poe
- Four-star OT Jameson Riggs
- Four-star OT William Satterwhite
- Four-star WR Braylon Staley
- Four-star WR Alex Taylor
- Four-star DT Champ Thompson (committed)
- Four-star OT Michael Uini
- Five-star WR Bryant Wesco
- Four-star OT Fletcher Westphal
- Three-star LB Drew Woodaz (committed)
2025 five-star Fellowship Christian (GA) offensive lineman Josh Petty will also be in town on Friday for an unofficial visit.
