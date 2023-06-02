Here’s who's in Clemson this weekend

While a regional takes center stage in Clemson this weekend, the football program will host a plethora of top recruiting targets for an important recruiting weekend.

A slew of four-star and five-star recruits headline the list of players in town. The Clemson Insider can confirm that a total of more than two dozen recruits will be in town beginning on Friday.

Four-star TE Christian Bentancur (committed)

Five-star S KJ Bolden

Four-star DT Hevin Brown-Shuler (committed)

Five-star LB Sammy Brown

Five-star WR Cam Coleman

Four-star S Noah Dixon (committed)

Four-star RB David Eziomume (committed)

Four-star CB Tavoy Feagin (committed)

Four-star CB Corian Gipson

Three-star CB Ashton Hampton

K Nolan Hauser (committed)

Five-star DE Eddrick Houston

Four-star S Ricardo Jones

Five-star S Mike Matthews

Four-star DE Darien Mayo

Four-star WR TJ Moore

Three-star OT Ronan O’Connell

Four-star OT Casey Poe

Four-star OT Jameson Riggs

Four-star OT William Satterwhite

Four-star WR Braylon Staley

Four-star WR Alex Taylor

Four-star DT Champ Thompson (committed)

Four-star OT Michael Uini

Five-star WR Bryant Wesco

Four-star OT Fletcher Westphal

Three-star LB Drew Woodaz (committed)

2025 five-star Fellowship Christian (GA) offensive lineman Josh Petty will also be in town on Friday for an unofficial visit.

