Ingle discusses coaches' impact before regional

The Clemson Tigers begin their regional run Friday when they take on Lipscomb at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Catcher Cooper Ingle caught up with the media Tuesday and spoke about the Tigers’ coaching staff and the impact it has had on him.

“Coach Bakich and the rest of the staff have impacted us in many ways,” Ingle said. “They bring a ton of energy each and every day and that affects us and brings us to want to get after it every single day.”

Erik Bakich is only in his first year coaching the Tigers, but his impact has been felt in such a short time with the program. With his team 43-17 and peaking at the right time, Bakich’s energy has radiated in the locker room.

“We have standards, at least 200 on a sheet, we keep consistent and go by them on a daily basis,” Ingle said, “and if you keep those things in your back pocket and pay attention to those every single day and the coaching staff reinforces it, things will take care of themselves on the field.”

Ingle’s belief in the process comes from Bakich’s standards and now it’s time to continue. That same routine is what the Tigers will continue to build on into the weekend in the biggest games of their season.