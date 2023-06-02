This is what Ammons, seniors came back to do

Clemson’s Ryan Ammons could have moved on to play professional baseball after last season. He and a number of other Tigers seniors and grad students came back for one more run.

Thursday we asked Ryan if this is what he hoped would happen when he decided to return.

“Absolutely,” Ammons said Thursday after the Tigers practice. “What a great group of guys. We kind of all after last season figured out we wanted to do one last run together. A couple of these seniors and grad students, this is what we signed up for. This is what we came back to do. Coach Bakich has been nothing but supportive helping us get there. And with the help of a bunch of younger guys on the team too. So everyone just came together and we kind of figured it out as the season went along. This is definitely something that we came back to do together as a group.”