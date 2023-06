Clemson bounced back once again.

Trailing for the first time all game, Clemson struck back quickly in the fifth inning. Cam Cannarella fought over several pitches before hitting a leadoff single. Cooper Ingle reached when the Lipscomb SS bobbled a ball and Will Taylor loaded the bases with an infield bunt. Caden Grice picked up his third RBI of the game on a sac fly to left to tie the game at 4-4. Following a flyout, Riley Bertram hit a two-out, two-run double to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead.