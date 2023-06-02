Tigers win back-and-forth contest to open regional

Clemson got off to a hot start in their first NCAA Regional game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in five years en route to a 12-5 victory over Lipscomb.

A two-run home run off the bat of Caden Grice in the first inning got the scoring started for the Tigers, but the Bison tied the game by the third frame.

Three home runs from the Bison, including two off the bat of Alex Vergara, contributed to the game’s three ties and three lead changes. But a two-RBI double courtesy of Riley Bertram in the fifth inning gave Clemson a lead they would not relinquish.

Billy Amick shut the door on the Bison with a two-out grand slam in the eighth inning to give him five RBIs on the day. Grice and Bertram contributed three of their own, while Cooper Ingle also brought in a run.

Austin Gordon got the start on the mound and went 4.1 innings with six strikeouts while allowing six hits and four runs. However, Nick Clayton was credited with the win after two innings of work where he allowed just one run and struck out four.

The win marks the 24th come-from-behind victory for the Tigers this season and their 17th consecutive win, extending a streak that dates back to late April.

Clemson will now await the winner of the evening game between the two-seeded Tennessee Volunteers and the three-seeded Charlotte 49ers. Game four will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m.