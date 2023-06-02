What They Are Saying: Former Clemson WR hype train fueled by viral video

What They Are Saying: Former Clemson WR hype train fueled by viral video

The hype around this former Clemson star continues to build this offseason, and the hype train was fueled even more this week thanks to a viral video on Twitter.

Plenty of people got excited over a video that the Kansas City Chiefs posted of former Tiger wideout Justyn Ross beating a cornerback to catch a deep ball from Patrick Mahomes.

Ross was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Injury concerns from NFL teams caused Ross to go undrafted out of Clemson, but he has drawn a lot of praise from Mahomes and is reportedly making his presence felt with his playmaking ability during OTAs. It appears he’s healthy again and will hopefully get the chance to show what he can do in the league this season.

Check out what they’re saying on Twitter about Ross’ viral catch from Mahomes:

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1664037172662485005?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1664037172662485005%7Ctwgr%5E8a1c69fce4eba5701c3b9893ca8164bce5d630a0%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fclemsonwire.usatoday.com%2Flists%2Ftwitter-reacts-justyn-ross-is-getting-tremendous-hype-in-otas-deep-ball-from-patrick-mahomes-goes-viral%2F

