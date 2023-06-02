What They Are Saying: Former Clemson WR hype train fueled by viral video

The hype around this former Clemson star continues to build this offseason, and the hype train was fueled even more this week thanks to a viral video on Twitter.

Plenty of people got excited over a video that the Kansas City Chiefs posted of former Tiger wideout Justyn Ross beating a cornerback to catch a deep ball from Patrick Mahomes.

Ross was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Injury concerns from NFL teams caused Ross to go undrafted out of Clemson, but he has drawn a lot of praise from Mahomes and is reportedly making his presence felt with his playmaking ability during OTAs. It appears he’s healthy again and will hopefully get the chance to show what he can do in the league this season.

Check out what they’re saying on Twitter about Ross’ viral catch from Mahomes:

We heard Chiefs Kingdom might be interested in this… pic.twitter.com/dnLTK8NsHZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 31, 2023

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1664037172662485005?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1664037172662485005%7Ctwgr%5E8a1c69fce4eba5701c3b9893ca8164bce5d630a0%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fclemsonwire.usatoday.com%2Flists%2Ftwitter-reacts-justyn-ross-is-getting-tremendous-hype-in-otas-deep-ball-from-patrick-mahomes-goes-viral%2F

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has consistently praised former #Clemson star WR Justyn Ross, who didn’t play last year due to injury. Now we’re getting to see them in action at OTA’s… 🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/ux3ENsaEDI — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 31, 2023

At the #Chiefs OTA's, Justyn Ross is reportedly making a "big impact" already. One reporter said, "despite Ross being a name that many have forgotten, people will be familiar with his name soon". pic.twitter.com/99J4CxJfU4 — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) May 31, 2023

“Justyn is coming along. He feels good, his foot feels good (and) the surgery that he had worked out well up to this point. He’s made some nice plays for us out here. I know Pat’s (Mahomes) got trust in him, so that’s good to see.” – Andy Reid. https://t.co/GEwuwOWWf0 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 1, 2023

The #Chiefs picked up Justyn Ross – a first round talent – as a UDFA and gave him the surgery and time he needed to get fully healthy. That could pay huge dividends this year and beyond. I really can’t wait to see how he gets on in camp! (📹 @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/0XxAjb0GH9 — Let’s Chat Chiefs (@LetsChatChiefs) June 1, 2023

All aboard the Justyn Ross hype train 🚂 pic.twitter.com/g1bHNNnq5H — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) June 1, 2023

A healthy Justyn Ross is a scary Justyn Ross #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9Vdn5ryEsZ — Shawn (@NNavigatee) June 1, 2023

