2025 four-star OL reflects on camp experience

The 2023 Dabo Swinney Camp featured an abundance of offensive line talent Thursday. One of the standouts was 2025 Parkview (GA) offensive tackle Cortez Smith.

Smith is a four-star talent, ranked in the top 100 according to the 247Sports Composite. During workouts, Smith was alongside a multitude of players with Division 1 offers, and it stood out as one of the strongest groups on the field. Smith said the group as a whole “stepped up to the plate” throughout the day.

Smith already holds more than a dozen Power-5 offers. Involved at such a competitive camp, Smith reflected on the day as a whole.

“I had a great time as usual at the camp. I already had a good relationship with Coach Austin and his staff,” Smith said. “I got different pointers on my game which is good. I walked away with a better understanding of life and how to deal with adversity.”

Smith mentioned his connection with offensive line coach Thomas Austin. On top of that relationship, Smith was very involved with all of the coaches at Clemson, working on the details in his game during the morning workouts.

The talent was on full display for Smith, even though he only stayed for the morning session. As 2025 offers roll out, it’s certainly possible that Smith receives one from the Tigers and he’s excited for that potentiality.

“I haven’t received a offer yet but pretty sure it’s coming. It’d be great. I’m very impressed with Clemson,” Smith said.