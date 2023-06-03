93 days until football kickoff

Football

By June 3, 2023 4:49 pm

Continuing our countdown for the 2023 football season, we look at No. 93. The season kicks off on the road at Duke Sept. 4.

The Past No. 93

Gaines Adams was a dominant defensive end for the Tigers. He was the 2006 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American. After 28 sacks at Clemson, Adams was the No. 4 pick in the 2007 NFL draft. Adams played in the NFL for three years, then sadly passed away at the age of 26.

The Current No. 93

Clemson defensive tackle Caden Story (93) during the Tiger’s opening day of fall camp Friday, August 5, 2022. Dawson Powers/The Clemson Insider

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Caden Story will wear the number in 2023. Story was a four-star in the 2022 class and saw four snaps during his redshirt season.

