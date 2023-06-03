Bakich talks '10th man' atmosphere in regional opening victory

Clemson opened their first regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium since 2018 with a dominant seven-run victory over Lipscomb.

It was a back-and-forth game for the most part, but a grand slam off the bat of Billy Amick gave the Tigers a comfortable cushion to secure the victory.

Perhaps the most impressive showing on Friday was from the fans. The announced attendance of 5,322 marked the second-most attended game of the year at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

“It felt like a 10th man atmosphere out there,” head coach Erik Bakich said. “I know our players genuinely appreciate just the atmosphere, environment, the noise, the claps with two strikes. We really feel like we had a home field advantage today.”

The impact of the fans was felt most when the Tigers were faced with two outs. 10 of Clemson’s 12 runs came when the team faced two outs in an inning.

“Credit to our offense for sticking with it,” Bakich said. “Just being, I thought, really tough with two outs. Just a lot of good energy and keeping the crowd into it. Uncharacteristic three errors for us today, but we did not let it do any further damage.”

Clemson now awaits the winner of Friday evening’s game between Tennessee and Charlotte, who they will play Saturday at 6 p.m.