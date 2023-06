Clemson stormed in front of Tennessee in the fifth.

Benjamin Blackwell started the inning off by working a leadoff walk and then stole second base. Jacob Jarrell followed with a hard single to left to put runners on the corners with no outs. Cam Cannarella then launched a three-run homer into the right centerfield bleachers for a 3-1 Clemson lead. After an out, Will Taylor lined a single to left before Caden Grice helped his own cause with a RBI double to extend the Tiger lead to 4-1.