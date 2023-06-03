ESPN's Connelly breaks down Tigers' outlook for 2023

The 2023 college football season is just over three months away. The biggest change and question about Clemson heading into this season is the addition of Garrett Riley and if he’s enough to get the Tigers back on the national stage come January.

After coaching the offense to the College Football Playoff at TCU, Riley comes to the Tigers who need a jolt on offense. Cade Klubnik is running the show at quarterback this season and ESPN’s Bill Connelly gave his outlook for Clemson in 2023.

After helping to bring TCU to the national title game, Garrett Riley takes over as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. He made a Heisman finalist out of Max Duggan, and with Uiagalelei off to Oregon State, Riley will try to make something similar out of blue-chip sophomore Cade Klubnik. Klubnik was more efficient than Uiagalelei over 116 dropbacks, albeit with a couple of bowl-game interceptions against Tennessee. He will benefit from a much more experienced skill corps than what Clemson had last year: Receivers Antonio Williams, Beaux Collins and Jake Briningstool are back after playing primary roles as freshmen or sophomores, and junior running back Will Shipley returns after rushing for 1,182 yards (with 38 receptions).

The growth of Max Duggan under Riley should bring optimism for Tigers fans, considering Klubnik’s raw talent that his new offensive coordinator can build off of. The offense can and should take a step this season but there’s another piece of the puzzle.

Clemson’s defense returns some of the best players in the country. Tyler Davis mucks up fronts every play while Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is an All-American in the middle of the defense. That’s just two names on a defense returning almost all of its pieces. Connelly believes the offense can grow, but the defense is the main catalyst for the Tigers’ success in the fall.

The defense had no clear and obvious weaknesses in coordinator Wes Goodwin’s first year, but it went from great to good in a lot of categories and slipped from first to 25th in defensive SP+. A sophomore-heavy secondary was a little on the passive side, and the line battled injuries; even with more offensive improvement likely, the defense will need to at least bounce back to a top-15-or-so level for Clemson to have national aspirations. It has the talent to do so. Tackles Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis combined for 19 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, and after missing most of 2022 with injury, sixth-year end Xavier Thomas should provide a boost on the edge. Nickelback Barrett Carter and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (combined: 16.5 TFLs, 18 passes defended, 24 run stops) are incredibly well-rounded. An aggression boost in the secondary could make a big difference.

The cornerbacks growing into form can take Goodwin’s defense to the next level and if they do, Clemson should be back on the big stage very soon.