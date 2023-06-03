Four-star defender announces offer

Clemson handed out another offer to one of the country’s best linebackers in the class of 2025 on Friday.

Eastern View (PA) four-star linebacker Brett Clatterbaugh announced an offer from the Tigers Friday evening.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is ranked as high as the No. 170 overall recruit and the No. 5 player at his position in the class of 2025.

