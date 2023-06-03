Matching up: Tigers defense's edge over FAU is up front

The Clemson offense has the edge over Florida Atlantic’s when they meet for the third game of the year in Tiger Town. The youth for the Owls was prevalent and it’s the same case looking at the defense.

The Tigers return an abundance of starters relative to FAU and that gives them the edge yet again. The plethora of talent doesn’t hurt either.

Defensive Line

Advantage: Clemson

For the Owls, nose tackle Evan Anderson is the main piece back up front. An All-C-USA player, his gap-filling ability will be present against Clemson. Fellow defensive tackle Latrell Jean has a smaller frame, but started the first four games and made an impact for FAU.

The rotational style the Owls play with up front isn’t like the Tigers’ system. Tyler Davis is a game-wrecker in the middle while the pair of Justin Mascoll and Xavier Thomas on the outside is a nightmare for pass protection.

Linebacker

Advantage: Clemson

Jaylen Wester was an All-Freshman team player in C-USA and now he’s looking to produce even more as a sophomore. Eddie Williams was second on the team in tackles with 66 in just eight games for the Owls.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. gives the Tigers the edge at linebacker every week because of his All-American talent while he’s continuing to improve. All-ACC talent by his side only makes his threat even bigger.

Cornerback

Advantage: Clemson

Romain “Smoke” Mungin leads the cornerback room for the Owls while Michal Antoine Jr. holds down the opposite side. Both teams return talent at cornerback but the Tigers have the edge in talent.

Sheridan Jones and Nate Wiggins lead the way for the Tigers, giving them the edge over FAU.

Safety

Advantage: FAU

The star of the Owls defense is Armani-Eli Adams. Their leading tackler in 2022, he earned first-team All-C-USA honors from PFF and this is his sixth year with the program.

Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Mukuba are back to start for Clemson, but Adams’ star power gives them their lone edge on defense.