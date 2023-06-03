What They Are Saying: Thoughts from Swinney Camp performers

Recruiting

June 3, 2023

The one-day Swinney Camps have come to a close, with a plethora of talent coming down to Clemson, SC. During these two days, the first wave of 2025 offers were handed out while many were working to be the next to receive them.

A majority of the players in attendance took to social media after their workouts with reactions from the day performing in front of coaches from Clemson and many other schools.

Take a look at what these recruits are saying about Swinney Camp on Twitter.

