What They Are Saying: Thoughts from Swinney Camp performers

The one-day Swinney Camps have come to a close, with a plethora of talent coming down to Clemson, SC. During these two days, the first wave of 2025 offers were handed out while many were working to be the next to receive them.
A majority of the players in attendance took to social media after their workouts with reactions from the day performing in front of coaches from Clemson and many other schools.
Take a look at what these recruits are saying about Swinney Camp on Twitter.
Off-season changes translated to a great day @ClemsonFB Thanks so much @Jbriningstool for the tour! @CoachTylerJones @ClemsonFB @TajhB10 @CoachGRiley @TCarltonLewis @rvfc10 @lukewinstel @JeremyO_Johnson @DemetricDWarren @Cdburnett7 @RivalsWoody @Rivals @RustyMansell_ @QBHitList pic.twitter.com/CRnfjCXfF9
— Pierson Degala 2028 QB (@PiersonDegala) June 2, 2023
Blessed to be there today. Thank you@ClemsonFB @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @RamsFootballSC @Coach_Lane8 pic.twitter.com/t71JlkuxkG
— Cutter Woods (@WoodsCutter) June 1, 2023
TRENCH MONSTER!!!! https://t.co/Pym7Wzx8X1
— Cortez Smith (@OrnandoSmith) June 1, 2023
Great camp today at Clemson!🐅Had a great time competing and learning new techniques @coachski_ @ClemsonFB @Cocoa_Schneider @J55FoFo @mdiesel321 @CocoaFootball @BHoward_11 @larryblustein@Rivals @RivalsFriedman@247Sports @SWiltfong247 @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/woie4KlUn3
— Javion Hilson (@javion_hilson) May 31, 2023
Thank you @ClemsonFB, @CoachGRiley, the staff and @CJSPILLER for inviting me to compete today at camp‼️Looking forward to hopefully coming back this fall for a game #PAWjourney 🐾 #BTruQBTraining pic.twitter.com/xhLCMgCa6C
— Noah Grubbs ✞ (@NoahGrubbsQB) June 1, 2023
Had a good time at Clemson Football Camp! pic.twitter.com/R8AP2ux86c
— Noah Brainard (@Nbrainard5686) June 2, 2023
Had a blast at the Clemson University Camp today. learned a lot of new stuff and got better in many ways! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/izUPcwlSMm
— Mikkel Skinner (@kelzontop) June 1, 2023
Clemson Camp✅ Mercer Megacamp tomorrow‼️ pic.twitter.com/SIldQOmuIZ
— Gideon Herbert 🇳🇬🇩🇪 (@GideonHerbert52) June 1, 2023
Thank you clemson for having me @coachkr10 pic.twitter.com/fuRRW72DJO
— Emaree Winston (@e_wins2025) June 2, 2023
Great camp today at Clemson! Had a great time competing🐅 @coachkr10 @CoachGRiley @coachdtwhite @PaulStrelowTI @GavinG_Oliver @Coach_Grisham @JeremyO_Johnson @MattDeBary @theUCReport @DemetricDWarren @Rivals_Clint @Swiltfong247 @adamgorney @MohrRecruiting @chadsimmons_ pic.twitter.com/PTHElafnAR
— Marshall Pritchett 2025 (@MarshallPritch) May 31, 2023
Dominated at Clemson Camp today.
Played with speed and power! Which also lead to an interception.
Coaches I’m coming.
Thank you for having me!!@WesleyGoodwin @Coach_Hewitt @lamontewinston @NFLAcademy @KrisDurham16 #Clemson #Thetigers pic.twitter.com/pxzoBHGMQt
— Meshach Arthur (@meshachlb) June 2, 2023
Had a great time competing at Clemson today! pic.twitter.com/R2ltf4lBP4
— Jack Brumbelow (@brumbelow_jack) June 1, 2023