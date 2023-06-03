What They Are Saying: Thoughts from Swinney Camp performers

The one-day Swinney Camps have come to a close, with a plethora of talent coming down to Clemson, SC. During these two days, the first wave of 2025 offers were handed out while many were working to be the next to receive them.

A majority of the players in attendance took to social media after their workouts with reactions from the day performing in front of coaches from Clemson and many other schools.

Take a look at what these recruits are saying about Swinney Camp on Twitter.

Thank you @ClemsonFB, @CoachGRiley, the staff and @CJSPILLER for inviting me to compete today at camp‼️Looking forward to hopefully coming back this fall for a game #PAWjourney 🐾 #BTruQBTraining pic.twitter.com/xhLCMgCa6C — Noah Grubbs ✞ (@NoahGrubbsQB) June 1, 2023

Had a good time at Clemson Football Camp! pic.twitter.com/R8AP2ux86c — Noah Brainard (@Nbrainard5686) June 2, 2023

Had a blast at the Clemson University Camp today. learned a lot of new stuff and got better in many ways! @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/izUPcwlSMm — Mikkel Skinner (@kelzontop) June 1, 2023

Clemson Camp✅ Mercer Megacamp tomorrow‼️ pic.twitter.com/SIldQOmuIZ — Gideon Herbert 🇳🇬🇩🇪 (@GideonHerbert52) June 1, 2023

Thank you clemson for having me @coachkr10 pic.twitter.com/fuRRW72DJO — Emaree Winston (@e_wins2025) June 2, 2023