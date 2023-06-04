4-star Virginia corner picks up Clemson offer

Recruiting

By June 4, 2023 9:54 pm

Clemson has doled out a new class of 2025 offer.

Terrance “Deuce” Edwards, a four-star cornerback from Trinity Episcopal School (Richmond, Va.), announced the offer via social media Sunday night.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound rising junior recorded 14 pass breakups and two interceptions last season without allowing a touchdown.

Edwards also holds offers from schools such as Boston College, Colorado, Maryland, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

He visited Clemson on April 17 and came away from the visit very impressed.

“Clemson was great,” he told The Clemson Insider recently. “The campus is nice, the community, the plan they have for me and the coaches, the players. What stuck out most was the fact that the players spoke on behalf of the coaches, and they spoke really positive about the coaches. The coaches told me that they’d give me a set plan for me to get to the league and how to better me as a man. So, that’s what I enjoyed the most about it.”

Edwards added that an offer from the Tigers would be huge for him, and now he has it.

“Clemson would mean everything to get an offer,” he said. “That would mean the most to me.”

