Bakich: 'For most people, they had to wait to see it, to believe that Clemson baseball was back'

After winning 17 straight games, including a victory over Lipscomb in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday, the Clemson baseball team saw its 2023 season come to an end in the double-elimination regional after suffering back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Charlotte on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“It’s an incredible run,” head coach Erik Bakich said following Sunday’s loss. “Feels like driving a hundred miles an hour, and then all of a sudden we just slammed on the brakes. But as I told the team after the game, we set out to add as much value to an already storied program, and we accomplished that. We added value to the history and the tradition of this great program.”

Clemson finished the season with a record of 44-19, going on a remarkable turnaround from 17-14 in early April to winning the program’s first ACC Tournament title since 2016, earning the No. 4 national seed and hosting a regional for the first time since 2018.

“Page 126 in the Clemson baseball history book will be one that will be referenced for all time,” Bakich said of this year’s team. “I told them that forever and ever, their legacy is that they achieved one of the greatest turnarounds in the history of Clemson baseball. To see the tale of two seasons, and their legacy is that forever and ever, every time a Clemson baseball team hits a rough patch, has some adversity, goes through a skid, they’re going to hear about Team 126.”

“They wouldn’t have turned it around without a belief system,” Bakich later added. “And for most people, they had to wait to see it, to believe that Clemson baseball was back. But these guys believed it first, and then we saw it. So, I’ll be forever grateful to them and very proud to know that they will be champions for the rest of their life.”

Bakich admitted that after Saturday’s 14-inning marathon against Tennessee that ultimately ended with a 6-5 Clemson loss, the Tigers were emotionally exhausted entering Sunday’s eventual season-ending, 3-2 loss to Charlotte.

“I’m really excited to know, as much as this stings today – obviously it probably looked exactly like it was – it looked like we were emotionally drained, and I would say that would be accurate,” Bakich said. “It wasn’t a lack of effort, it was just not much in the tank, and I thought we digged down and digged deep. So as much as that stings not knowing we played well today, big picture knowing that this team will be coming back, be celebrated, get their rings – they’ll always be ACC Champions. They will always have that.”

With the 2023 season in the books, Bakich said he and his staff will quickly turn their attention to next year’s team and trying to get the Tigers back to where they feel they should be – playing in Omaha at the Men’s College World Series.

“Even though it sucks right now, there’s so many positive things that these guys did to just return Clemson baseball to a level that was competitive that we feel like we should be at,” Bakich said, reflecting on the 2023 campaign.

“Did we reach our ultimate goal? No. Omaha is still the standard of this program. Always has been, always will be, so we fell short. We ended up ACC Champions in the process. We’re not satisfied with bowing out in a regional. I get it. It’s been too long. And we will, once we finish our exit meetings tomorrow, our staff will quickly turn all of our energy to Team 127 and making sure that we can get this program back to Omaha and not fall short.”