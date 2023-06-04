Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tennessee outlasts Clemson

Clemson, S.C. – In front of an amazing crowd at Doug Kingsmore Stadium the Tigers were one strike and one replay away from defeating Tennessee, but the Vols pulled out the win 6-5.

Check out some great pictures from Saturday nights game in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.