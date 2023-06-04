Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Tennessee outlasts Clemson

Baseball

By June 4, 2023 8:03 am

Clemson, S.C. – In front of an amazing crowd at Doug Kingsmore Stadium the Tigers were one strike and one replay away from defeating Tennessee, but the Vols pulled out the win 6-5.

Check out some great pictures from Saturday nights game in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

