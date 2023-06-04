Grice bomb puts Tigers on top in first

Clemson wasted no time jumping in front of the Charlotte 49ers.
After two quick outs, Caden Grice made sure the Tigers started the game with some noise as he blasted a solo homer down the right field line for an early 1-0 Clemson lead.
A professional football team has signed this former Clemson quarterback and fan favorite. The BC Lions of the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced Sunday they have signed two new players to the (…)
Clemson starter Ty Olenchuk delivered at the plate in the second inning. Riley Bertram started off the second inning with a single up the middle and moved over to third on a single by Blake Wright that (…)
On Thursday, Clemson extended an offer to the No. 1 recruit in the state of South Carolina. Lake City (SC) defensive lineman Amare Adams was on campus when he received his offer from the Tigers, something he (…)
Continuing its offseason position rankings, a national outlet recently ranked this former Clemson star among the NFL’s best cornerbacks. Pro Football Focus published its ranking of the league’s top 32 (…)
Clemson’s heartbreaking loss to Tennessee on Saturday forces the Tigers into elimination games the rest of the way if they hope to advance past the regional round of the NCAA Tournament. The long, hard (…)
Clemson, S.C. – After a hard fought game with plenty of opportunities to win head coach Erik Bakich and Riley Bertram talk about the 6-5 extra inning loss to Tennessee. Coach Bakich had not yet decided who (…)
Clemson, S.C. – In front of an amazing crowd at Doug Kingsmore Stadium the Tigers were one strike and one replay away from defeating Tennessee, but the Vols pulled out the win 6-5. Check out some great (…)
A highly sought-after tight end from the Peach State returned to Tiger Town for the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week. Milton (Ga.) High School four-star Ryan Ghea, one of the nation’s top prospects at his (…)
A standout class of 2024 prospect picked up an offer from Clemson this weekend while in Tiger Town. Harding Academy (Searcy, Arkansas) linebacker Wyatt Simmons announced the offer from the Tigers late (…)
For the first time since April, the Clemson Tigers lost a baseball game, this time at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 6-5. Christian Scott got the scoring started for the Vols with a solo (…)