Grice bomb puts Tigers on top in first

Grice bomb puts Tigers on top in first

Baseball

Grice bomb puts Tigers on top in first

By June 4, 2023 12:16 pm

By |

Clemson wasted no time jumping in front of the Charlotte 49ers.

After two quick outs, Caden Grice made sure the Tigers started the game with some noise as he blasted a solo homer down the right field line for an early 1-0 Clemson lead.

Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

Clemson starter Ty Olenchuk delivered at the plate in the second inning. Riley Bertram started off the second inning with a single up the middle and moved over to third on a single by Blake Wright that (…)

reply
15hr

For the first time since April, the Clemson Tigers lost a baseball game, this time at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers by a score of 6-5. Christian Scott got the scoring started for the Vols with a solo (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home