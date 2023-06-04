National outlet names former Tiger among NFL's best corners

Continuing its offseason position rankings, a national outlet recently ranked this former Clemson star among the NFL’s best cornerbacks.
Pro Football Focus published its ranking of the league’s top 32 cornerbacks ahead of the 2023 season, and former Tiger A.J. Terrell made the top half of that list.
PFF ranked Terrell as the 12th-best cornerback in the NFL entering what will be his fourth season with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected by the franchise with the 16th overall pick in the 2020 draft.
A 2021 second-team All-Pro, Terrell has posted 202 tackles, 32 passes defended, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 44 career games (all starts).
“Terrell is a great case study in the volatility of coverage and cornerback performance,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “His rookie season was solid before a breakout sophomore campaign saw him play like an All-Pro with an 85.6 PFF coverage grade. In 2022, his play dropped back down to earth and he allowed nine touchdowns. Terrell definitely possesses the ability to be an elite cornerback but needs to prove he can find that play again in 2023.”
After tallying 81 total tackles, 16 pass breakups and three interceptions in 2021 (all career highs), Terrell recorded nine pass breakups, a fumble recovery and 47 total tackles last season. While it wasn’t as strong of a season for Terrell compared to the previous one, it’s worth noting that he battled a hamstring injury that caused him to miss a few games.
Atlanta picked up Terrell’s fifth-year option in late April, keeping him in a Falcons uniform and off the free agent market until after the 2024 season.
Pro Football Network also recently ranked Terrell as the 12th-best cornerback in the league.
–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images
Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!