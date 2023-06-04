One of nation’s top TEs talks Swinney Camp experience

A highly sought-after tight end from the Peach State returned to Tiger Town for the Dabo Swinney Camp this past week.

Milton (Ga.) High School four-star Ryan Ghea, one of the nation’s top prospects at his position in the 2025 class, was back on campus Thursday to work out at the camp with tight ends coach Kyle Richardson.

“It was good,” Ghea said of camping at Clemson. “Got to meet with Coach Richardson and was one of two tight ends brought to 1-1s at the end.”

More than 30 schools have given offers to Ghea, who is ranked among the country’s top 10 tight end prospects in his class by multiple recruiting services.

Ghea is no stranger to Clemson, having visited for the program’s underclassmen day this spring after attending a couple of games at Death Valley last season. He camped at Clemson last summer as well.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound rising junior walked away from this year’s Swinney Camp feeling good about his performance, which drew positive feedback from Richardson.

“I felt I did well,” Ghea said. “Coach said it was great to see my growth since last year. He told me I’m one of the top guys and I’m someone they are considering to offer.”

What would it mean to Ghea to get that offer from the Tigers?

“(It would) mean a ton,” he said. “This is the school I’ve visited the most.”

Ghea’s current offer list includes schools like Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia Tech and numerous others.

Ghea said he’ll be back to visit Clemson again during the season this fall.

“I love the accountability and values they showcase,” he said of what stands out to him about the Tigers’ program. “Not only (making student-athletes) a better player but a better person.”

Ghea is ranked as the nation’s No. 8 tight end and No. 154 overall prospect in the 2025 class by 247Sports, while Rivals considers him the No. 6 tight end and No. 200 overall prospect in his class.

Xavier Thomas is back to win another championship. Dear Old Clemson has added signed posters from Thomas to our online store. For this weekend only they are on sale at an introductory price of only $30.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

